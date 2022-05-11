Getting Answers
2 blood drives being held for victims of gas explosions

Three gas explosions have occurred in the last month
(KAIT)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past month, three gas explosions have occurred in the ArkLaTex. On Thursday, May 12, there will be two separate blood drives for the five men injured in those explosions.

The owner of Novus Glass and Tint is hosting a blood drive for Adam Purland and Clay Moock. The two men were badly injured in the gas explosion on Barksdale Airforce Base. The LifeShare bus will be at 9210 Wallace Lake Road from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This past Monday, three more men were injured in a gas explosion in Webster Parish. Reagan Hardaway, Chancey Hawk and Daniel Payne are currently recovering at the burn unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

Hardaway and Hawk remain in serious condition, while Payne is alert and communicating. Their drive will be held at the Minden Medical Center. It begins at 7 a.m.

