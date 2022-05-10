Who will manage Shreveport’s pools this summer?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tension is brewing between the City of Shreveport and who will be managing the city’s pools once they open for summer.

Rock Solid Impact has been running the city pools for more than 10 years. However, now there is a possibility an out-of-state company could be taking over.

Shellie McMillian with Rock Solid Impact said for 13 years she has helped over 18,000 kids learn how to swim.

Back in 2010, six teenagers drowned at a popular recreational area along the Red River. Following their deaths, Rock Solid launched an effort to teach people how to swim through what they called “Project Swim.” These lessons have been free for many children.

Sources have told KSLA that, allegedly, Rock Solid and another company from Atlanta both sent proposals to bid for ownership. McMillian said her proposal was rejected. Right now, there are many questions as to how the city is deciding this, and what the other company has to offer.

“Why are you doing this to our city? Why are you doing this to our community? Not to me, not to Rock Solid, our community. They need this from the people who know how to give it to them and while we came in 2009, and it was baptism by fire, we grew and we learned and we connected these five pools to these five neighborhoods to thousands upon thousands of communities residents,” said McMillian.

KSLA has reached out to the City of Shreveport for comment and are awaiting a repsonse.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.