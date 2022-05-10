Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

WATCH: Two homes collapse into the ocean

Rodanthe home falls in Atlantic Ocean
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two homes collapsed on the Outer Banks in North Carolina Tuesday due to a coastal low.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the homes were just two apart on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe.

Both homes were unoccupied, according to a news release obtained by WITN.

The beach along Ocean Drive has been closed to protect people from the fallen homes and more homes in the area that could collapse.

This is the second house to collapse on Tuesday in Rodanthe.
This is the second house to collapse on Tuesday in Rodanthe.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

People have been encouraged to stay away from the beach in this area.

Another house on Ocean Drive fell in February, causing debris to spread throughout the beach.

The homeowner organized a cleanup where much of the debris was removed, and efforts are ongoing.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says they will work closely with the homeowners of Tuesday’s fallen homes to plan beach cleanups.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
GRAPHIC: Shelby Mackenzie injured by vehicle when taking out trash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
President Biden outlined plans to tackle inflation woes.
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
FILE - Actor James Cromwell arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen...
‘Succession’ star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest