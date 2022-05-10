Shreveport City Council to vote on mayor’s pick for fire chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport could have its next fire chief Tuesday afternoon (May 10). The city council is slated to vote on Clarence Reese, a Shreveport Fire Department veteran and Mayor Adrian Perkins’ selection to lead the department.

The vote is set to take place during Tuesday’s council meeting at 3 p.m.

“Chief Reese has a vision and plan for the future of the Shreveport Fire Department,” the mayor said in a statement Monday, April 11 announcing his selection. “His nearly two decades of service displays his commitment to our citizens on a daily basis. Fostering longstanding relationships in the community will be crucial for recruitment efforts and building a stronger department for citizens.”

Reese has been serving as administrative assistant to the fire chief. The nearly 20-year veteran of the department started his career as a firefighter/EMT.

“I’m invested in creating a safer community for all families living in this city,” Reese is quoted as saying in the city’s statement. “Shreveport has been my home since 1996 and it is where I’m raising my children.”

“I’m dedicated to ensuring that the Shreveport Fire Department delivers quality services to those who are in need of our care. Developing a plan for this department that will best serve future generations is what I plan to do in my new role as fire chief,” Reese went on to say.

Reese has been a public information officer for the fire department for the past four years and was named administrative assistant in 2021. He also is a certified law enforcement officer and is a reserve deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.