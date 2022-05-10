Shreveport-Bossier City to host Volleyball Nations League 2022 tournament

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport-Bossier will host a major volleyball tournament later this month. The Volleyball Nations League will kick off their preliminary round their women’s competition.

The competition will be at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier on May 31. Eight teams will be featured, including the 2020 Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Volleyball team.

The six-day long event is expected to bring in millions of dollars.

“They are going to be here May 31 through June 5 for some exciting competition. For that competition we expect to have an economic impact of about $4.2 million. So, these are people who are coming into our community not just US, but also seven other countries. So, we’re so excited to host them here in Shreveport-Bossier City,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

The tournament will feature 16 volleyball matches.

