Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Shreve Memorial Library to hold African American Ancestry Workshops

(Maranda Whittington)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreve Memorial Library wants to help residents trace their ancestry.

Their genealogy department is hosting African American Ancestry Workshops throughout the month of May. The library said they recognize that African Americans face obstacles others may not experience when tracing their family history. The workshops were created to help with those challenges.

”We have done this over several years. Each time we do it, I believe our patrons are able to learn just a little bit more and go a little bit further and be able to come up with more creative ways to be able to research their ancestry,” said Ivy Woodard, public relations for the library.

The workshops will take place at the library’s Broadmoor branch. They will continue through May 24.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Shreveport-Bossier City to host Volleyball Nations League 2022 tournament
Shreveport City Council confirms Clarence Reese as new fire chief
Shreveport City Council confirms Clarence Reese as new fire chief
Webster Parish explosion victims identified
Webster Parish explosion victims identified
Volleyball Nations League tournament coming to Shreveport
Volleyball Nations League tournament coming to Shreveport