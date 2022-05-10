Shreve Memorial Library to hold African American Ancestry Workshops

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreve Memorial Library wants to help residents trace their ancestry.

Their genealogy department is hosting African American Ancestry Workshops throughout the month of May. The library said they recognize that African Americans face obstacles others may not experience when tracing their family history. The workshops were created to help with those challenges.

”We have done this over several years. Each time we do it, I believe our patrons are able to learn just a little bit more and go a little bit further and be able to come up with more creative ways to be able to research their ancestry,” said Ivy Woodard, public relations for the library.

The workshops will take place at the library’s Broadmoor branch. They will continue through May 24.

