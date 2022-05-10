Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Mortgage interest rate increases induce some panic buying in the housing market

Interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage have climbed to their highest rate since 2009
Rising mortgage rates are affecting people who are shopping for a new home. Because of interest...
Rising mortgage rates are affecting people who are shopping for a new home. Because of interest rate increases, Realtors and mortgage lenders say, your money won’t stretch as far as it did just a few months ago.(WGEM)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “The houses are going quickly, so you don’t have a lot of time to wait and think about what you (want). Usually, just have to jump on if you see the house that you want.”

As mortgage rates creep up getting a house that checks all of the boxes on their must-have list is an obstacle, she said.

“My husband and I have been debating on whether not we should settle for something smaller so we could stay within our budget or slightly increase our budget so we can get what we want right now.”

According to Freddie Mac, interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed last week to their highest rate since 2009.

“We’re having to check with lenders regularly because those interest rates are climbing.”

Freddie Mac reports say that a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.27% as of May 5 and that it averaged 2.96% last year during this same time frame.

And for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, it was 4.52%; and last year, it was 2.3%.

Realtor Rhalanda Jackson said she is seeing panicked buying from clients.

“You can see the apprehension that people have. Buyers are afraid (that) because the rates are climbing that they are not being able to purchase the home they want to purchase.”

So what can you do if you’re searching or selling?

“I think it’s very important to partner with a mortgage person as well as your Realtor so they can communicate and know exactly where you stand and how interest rates and how that’s going to impact your buying power,” Jackson advised.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

The roof of a church in Nash, Texas, collapsed May 9, 2022. No injuries were reported.
ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses
State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for...
AMBER Alert issued for two children taken from Mandeville residence; suspect armed and dangerous, police say
Lawmakers consider rolling back legislation to place 17-year-olds back in adult prisons
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set