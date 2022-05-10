Lost pup reunited with owner after Caddo Parish deputy steps in

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is being praised after reuniting a lost dog with its owner.

The sheriff’s office says on Monday morning (May 9), Deputy Cory Bourn was out patrolling when he spotted a dog sitting on the side of the road. When he stopped to check on the dog, it jumped into his patrol vehicle and wouldn’t get out.

Deputy Cory Bourn with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office helped reunite this lost dog with its owner. (CPSO)

Deputy Cory Bourn with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office helped reunite this lost dog with its owner. (CPSO)

Deputy Cory Bourn with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office helped reunite this lost dog with its owner. (CPSO)

Bourn then took the dog to a vet to check for a microchip. He discovered the dog’s owner had been searching for the pup for two days.

The sheriff’s office says the dog has been reunited with its owner.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.