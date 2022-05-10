Getting Answers
Leads exhausted in disappearance of Bastrop mother

(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - It’s been one year since a Bastrop woman disappeared.

Tabitha Queen was reported missing on May 11 of 2021 to the Bastrop Police Department.

Now, the Bastrop police chief says they’ve exhausted all of their resources and have reached a dead end.

One year later and Queen’s family is still feeling the weight of losing a loved one…

“We’re a close-knit family,” said aunt Pandora Redmond. “And just having one part missing and not knowing, it’s not just hard for my sister because we all love each other. It’s been hard for all of us.”

To honor Queen, her family, including her aunt, children, grandmother, and mother, held a balloon release.

From the very start, Queen’s mother, Mary Lunford has felt hopeless due to the Bastrop Police Department continually coming up empty-handed.

“At least call me. I should not have to call you every month, every two weeks, even a week, call me and at least let me know what’s going on with my daughter’s case,” Lunford said.

After Queen went missing, a surveillance video was released showing a Black male abandoning Queen’s car on West Pine Street in Bastrop and the last time Queen was seen in public was on this surveillance v4ideo at the Save-U-More grocery store in Bastrop.

Queen’s family says at this point, they’re just looking for some sort of closure.

Not just for them but for Queen’s three young children.

“We want closure. We want this to be over with, so we can really know and get on with our lives. We miss Tabitha very much.”

The Bastrop Police Department still has the same person of interest, who’s in jail for another incident.

Police Chief Dewayne Reed says now that it’s been a year, there is a very strong possibility they will ask another agency to come in on the case soon, something Lunford has been asking for since last May.

“I hope we will be able to get answers soon. We’ve done had enough of this. It’s time for somebody to at least come forward. It’s time for justice.”

Reed says they’ve currently reached a dead-end, but he’s not giving up until they find who is responsible for the disappearance of Queen.

Shreveport City Council confirms Clarence Reese as new fire chief
Webster Parish explosion victims identified
Volleyball Nations League tournament coming to Shreveport
