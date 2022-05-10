Hotel evacuated due to fire in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency response crews were called out to a fire at a hotel in Texarkana Tuesday morning (May 10).

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 5300 block of Stateline Avenue in Texarkana. Officials say the hotel had to be evacuated, including a group of students who were in the ballroom taking an exam.

Crews in Texarkana, Texas responded to a fire at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Stateline Avenue Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (KSLA)

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but it’s believed it started in the kitchen.

