Heat and humidity rolls on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a Monday in which we got close, but not quite to a record high we are expecting more of the same for your Tuesday with more 90s and sunshine. The ridge of high pressure that started to move in on Sunday will continue to build over the region with a trough out on the west coast, and an upper level low on the eastern seaboard. We are stuck in the middle and will see more 90s on the way the rest of the work week with records not out of the question. Once we get to the weekend we are tracking some scattered showers and storms pushing in from the north on Saturday that could provide some temporary relief before more heat would move in for the region as look to next week.

We are tracking more hot and humid weather ahead for the ArkLaTex over the next few days. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting another very unseasonably hot day for the region that will see temperatures that are in the 70s this morning move into the 90s this afternoon. Like Monday, low cloud cover this morning should give way to ample sunshine as we head into the afternoon. So like yesterday, if you don’t mind the heat and humidity it should be a beautiful day.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting more heat and humidity with the worst of the heat Wednesday and Thursday. Highs those two days should be in the mid-90s, but at least on Thursday we should see a small drop in the mugginess making the potential of Heat Advisories less likely. As the ridge continues to run things across the central US expect more sunshine on the way through Friday.

Your weekend is really the only timeframe where things get interesting outside of whether or not we see new record highs. An area of low pressure and cold front moving well to our north could potentially steer some showers and storms into the ArkLaTex Saturday, but it won’t be a washout by any means with highs around 90. Sunday should be dry with highs in the low 90s, with more heat and humidity on the way next week.

So if you like hot weather, please make sure to send me a thank you note! Have a great Tuesday!

