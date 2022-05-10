Getting Answers
Goodrich man accused in Capitol riots gets continuance

Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.(FBI)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON DC (KTRE) - A federal judge has granted a continuance for a Goodrich man and his co-defendant in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Judge Thomas L. Friedman set a status conference for Daniel Page Adams and Cody Page Carter Connell for July 22.

Attorneys for both Adams, of Goodrich, and Connell, of Louisiana, said in court Tuesday they were waiting on plea offers from the government.

The federal prosecutor explained he had recently been stricken with COVID-19, which then spread to his family, slowing down the process of getting discovery to the defendants.

Adams is charged with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

He was arrested in connection to the riots on Jan. 16.

