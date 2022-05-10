For first time in 2022, Willis-Knighton reports no patients hospitalized with COVID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s some promising news on the COVID-19 road to recovery in the ArkLaTex.

For the first day in 2022, Willis-Knighton Health System said Monday, May 9 there were zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19. This announcement came just days after the White House warned of a possible additional COVID wave this fall.

Experts say that wave could infect around 100 million people.

“The virus continues to be in our country and our community. While we are grateful to recognize this day, we know that many people continue to contract the disease, some have lingering effects and a percentage of people with the disease do not survive. We also understand the toll this has taken on the many employees who have worked tirelessly to care for COVID-19 patients and who continue to do so in our outpatient settings.

As we acknowledge this day and are grateful for this relief for our providers, we also pause and remember those whose lives and families have been changed forever by COVID-19. In the meantime, we will be vigilant and continue to do our part to protect our patients, ourselves and our community … and to look forward to a time when we can finally say that this pandemic is over,” the health system posted on Facebook.

