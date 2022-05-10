Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Family, friends, & community say final goodbyes to Nick Tullier

Cpl. Nick Tullier
Cpl. Nick Tullier(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and the community of south Louisiana will say their final goodbyes to Cpl. Nick Tullier, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who passed away nearly six years after being wounded during an ambush shooting.

Funeral services and his burial will take place on Tuesday, May 10.

The funeral and gravesite interment services will be open to the public. Funeral arrangements are as follows:

  • Visitation: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place (19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809)
  • Services: Begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place
  • Procession: to Evergreen Memorial Park (1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA) where a gravesite interment ceremony will be held with full honors

WAFB will show the services on-air, online, on the app, and on our streaming platforms.

RELATED VIDEOS
Honoring the life of Cpl. Nick Tullier, funeral arrangements, procession details
Honoring the life of Cpl. Nick Tullier, funeral arrangements, procession details
Family remembers Cpl. Nick Tullier
In an honest and open conversation, the parents of Corporal Nick Tullier shared how they are...
Honoring Nick Tullier
Honoring Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after being wounded in ambush shooting
Remembering Nick Tullier
Law enforcement, community honor Nick Tullier with procession
Breanne Bizette
Procession honors Nick Tullier (Extended Coverage)
The hearse carrying the body of East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier rolled...

Tullier defied the odds by fighting to recover from the devastating injuries he received in 2016. He died on Thursday, May 5. He was 46 years old.

Tullier was shot three times on July 17, 2016. He had been with EBRSO for 18 years at the time of the shooting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Teen charged with murder after shooting at park in Hope
Teen charged with murder after shooting at park in Hope
Double shooting at Hope park results in 1 dead; teen arrested
Johnson's Furniture
Johnson's Furniture
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
For first time in 2022, Willis-Knighton reports no patients hospitalized with COVID