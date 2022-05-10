Dog days of....spring?

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! That ridge of high pressure we’ve talked about continues to build over the region and keep things pretty hot and humid for the next several days. Almost feels like the dog days of summer, but in spring fashion.

Tonight: temperatures will hang on to the 90s during the early evening hours with the rest of the evening staying warm in the 80s. Overnight tonight, we’ll fall into the low 70s and even upper 60s for some places under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday: middle of the work week as you step out the door, temperatures will begin in the low 70s under another round of partly cloudy skies to begin. More sunnier conditions will be back throughout the day. Highs will be back around the low 90s around 94 in Shreveport which would be slighty below the record high set for that day in 1886 at 95.

Thursday and Friday are both going to be pretty uncomfortable with very humid conditions. Morning temperatures each day are mainly going to start in the low 70s. On Thursday afternoon, we’ll warm into the mid 90s once again with near record heat in the peak heat of the day. On Friday, a bit more cloud cover will move in during the day and evening hours. High will be around the low 90s.

Your weekend is really the only timeframe where things get interesting outside of whether or not we see new record highs. An area of low pressure and cold front moving well to our north could potentially steer some showers and storms into the ArkLaTex Saturday, but it won’t be a washout by any means with highs around 90. Sunday should be dry with highs in the low 90s, with more heat and humidity on the way next week.

