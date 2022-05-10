Disagreement leads to deadly shooting in Clinton, police chief says

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department and East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday, May 10.

Police Chief Ned Davis said it happened at the Pretty Creek Apartments on Marston Street in Clinton around 11 a.m.

He said two men got into some type of altercation and both pulled out guns. He added one man was hit in the foot and the other is dead.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Sheriff Jeff Travis said this is a joint investigation with his office and he also has deputies on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.