Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Disagreement leads to deadly shooting in Clinton, police chief says

A shooting at Pretty Creek Apartments in Clinton left one person dead on May 10, 2022,...
A shooting at Pretty Creek Apartments in Clinton left one person dead on May 10, 2022, according to officials.(Clinton Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department and East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday, May 10.

Police Chief Ned Davis said it happened at the Pretty Creek Apartments on Marston Street in Clinton around 11 a.m.

He said two men got into some type of altercation and both pulled out guns. He added one man was hit in the foot and the other is dead.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Sheriff Jeff Travis said this is a joint investigation with his office and he also has deputies on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Shreve Memorial Library to hold African American Ancestry Workshops
Shreveport-Bossier City to host Volleyball Nations League 2022 tournament
Shreveport City Council confirms Clarence Reese as new fire chief
Shreveport City Council confirms Clarence Reese as new fire chief
Volleyball Nations League tournament coming to Shreveport
Volleyball Nations League tournament coming to Shreveport
Webster Parish explosion victims identified
Webster Parish explosion victims identified