Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Community rallies behind 2 deceased Byrd High students after school initially denies request to honor them

By Destinee Patterson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community rallied behind two Caddo Parish students who died before they could walk across the stage. Mackenzie Jewitt and Brianna Sutton both went to Byrd High School.

During the first week of May, the principal at Byrd initially denied their families’ requests for the girls to be honored with empty chairs and for their names to be mentioned during graduation. After public outcry, Caddo Parish Schools adjusted its policy. The school then agreed to honor both girls. Mackenzie’s parents say this is about having compassion.

Members of the community walked down Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 9, 2022 to...
Members of the community walked down Line Avenue in Shreveport, La. on Monday, May 9, 2022 to show their support for two deceased Byrd High School students.(KSLA)

“This was something that was very important to us, being able to see our daughter walk across the stage. Without her being here, we want to be able to do that for her. Letting everyone know that it’s okay to be sensitive. In our grieving, this is not something we wanted to have to deal with, it’s not, but we had to just to make sure that she’s honored,” said Raylette Pinkston, Makenzie’s mother.

Brianna’s parents say they’re still working with the school to solidify plans to honor her. At the end of the day, the community made sure to rally behind these families to show their support.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Community rallies behind Mackenzie Jewitt and Brianna Sutton
Community rallies behind Mackenzie Jewitt and Brianna Sutton
Community meeting held to discuss recent crime in Shreveport
Community meeting held to discuss recent crime in Shreveport
A community meeting about crime in Shreveport was held Monday, May 9, 2022 at Caddo Magnet High...
Concerned Shreveport neighbors meet to discuss reducing violence during town hall meeting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Caddo Parish partners with NFL stars for free kids summer camp