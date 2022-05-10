Caddo Parish teacher becomes American citizen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 10 years ago, Danny Bandala hopped on a plane and moved across the world to share his knowledge with young students.

Bandala is one of 100 teachers who came to the U.S. from the Phillipines in 2008. The teachers were recruited to fill critical teacher shortages in math, science, special education and English.

Tuesday, May 10, he will officially become a U.S. citizen.

“It’s for my dream to be American citizen,” he said.

Now that his dream is a reality, Bandala said he wants to make sure his voice is heard by voting in elections.

“I’m ready to cast my vote,” he said.

Bandala said he plans to make sure his family members can eventually do the same. He now teaches special education at Southern Hills Elementary School.

