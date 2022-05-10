Getting Answers
AMBER Alert issued for two children taken from Mandeville residence; suspect armed and dangerous, police say

State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.(Louisiana State Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A man considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted after abducting two children who were last seen in Mandeville Monday (May 9) evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.

Police say that Sergio “David” Hernandez abducted the children during a domestic violence incident at a residence on Lafayette Street. They say he stormed out of the residence with the children around 4 p.m.

Amaya Hernandez is a two-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is a nine-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with a Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergio “David” Hernandez, Amaya Hernandez, or Eileen De Leon Ramos should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

