Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Teenager arrested for alleged school shooting threat against Donnie Bickham Middle

Crime tape
(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after reportedly threatening to shoot up a school.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, May 9 that a teen has been arrested after an investigation into a threat against Donnie Bickham Middle School. Officials say just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, deputies responded to a call about a post on social media threatening a shooting at the school. Detectives were able to trace the IP address.

After further investigation, they determined the teen was responsible for the post.

Around 2:45 a.m., the teen was arrested, charged with terrorizing, and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Raising Cane's holding fundraiser to benefit Salvation Army
Raising Cane's holding fundraiser to benefit Salvation Army
Raising Cane's location in downtown Baton Rouge
Raising Cane’s raising money for the Salvation Army of NWLA
That meeting is set to begin at 5:30 inside Caddo Magnet High School. Shreveport City...
Concerned Shreveport neighbors to discuss reducing violence during town hall meeting
Summer camp teaches kids ages 5-18 about leadership
Summer camp teaches kids ages 5-18 about leadership