Teenager arrested for alleged school shooting threat against Donnie Bickham Middle

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after reportedly threatening to shoot up a school.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, May 9 that a teen has been arrested after an investigation into a threat against Donnie Bickham Middle School. Officials say just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, deputies responded to a call about a post on social media threatening a shooting at the school. Detectives were able to trace the IP address.

After further investigation, they determined the teen was responsible for the post.

Around 2:45 a.m., the teen was arrested, charged with terrorizing, and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.