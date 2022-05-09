Getting Answers
Summer camp teaches kids ages 5-18 about leadership

“We saw a need in the community to reach our inner-city kids”
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As the end of the school year slowly approaches for kids, keeping them occupied over the summer is key. And a couple from Bossier has been doing that since 2015.

“We saw a need in the community to reach our inner-city kids,” Angela Spates said.

That’s why she and Lonnie Spates launched Generation Lead, a summer camp started in 2015. What makes it different from other summer camps is its focus on teaching kids ages 5-18 about leadership.

“It’s not just about leading in a way of having followers,” she said, “but being in control of your own decisions, knowing that you’ve already been equipped with the power to empower your life.”

Each camper has the opportunity to speak with business leaders and entrepreneurs and attend field trips to broaden their horizons.

“They visit the courtrooms and they are not standing in front of a judge, but they get to visit the courtroom as a business.”

Some campers have even been inspired to start their own business at a young age.

“One young lady, (the) little Robinson girl, where she is she started baking and when she came to our camp, she just expanded.”

The summer camp starts June 6.

