Raising Cane’s raising money for the Salvation Army of NWLA

By Christian Piekos
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Raising Cane’s is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana for a good cause later this week.

Cane’s is holding a fundraiser for the non-profit at all of its Shreveport and Bossier City locations on Tuesday, May 10.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana are joining forces to raise money for the nonprofit's Food Pantry Program.(Salvation Army of NWLA)

15% of all proceeds raised during the day will benefit the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry Program, which will help the organization purchase perishable foods for residents in need of food assistance.

Patrons should mention this fundraiser when purchasing food to make sure the funds are dedicated to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

