Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

No charges after maintenance worker shoots, kills 8-month-old puppy during service call, police say

By Ciara Cummings and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A family in Georgia said their 8-month-old German shepherd was wrongfully shot and killed during a maintenance service call, but police said the alleged shooter won’t face any charges.

Yordania Mejia and her family, along with their dog Luna, just moved into the Enclave at Roswell apartments a month ago. The family says the puppy was “big, but gentle.”

“[Luna] was raised with kids, and everybody knows dogs raised with kids are friendly,” Mejia said.

But a report from the Roswell Police Department tells a different story. According to the report, on May 2, a maintenance worker for the apartment complex told officers he asked the dog to be secured before he entered the unit. But he claims Luna then chased him down the stairs.

According to police, the maintenance worker used his handgun to shoot Luna “in fear for his safety.”

Police said there are no pending charges and that nothing criminal took place.

“He was doing self-defense?” Mejia questioned. “[But] he had not been [bitten], he wasn’t scratched, his clothes were not torn apart.”

Mejia argues she should have gotten a heads up about what time maintenance would service her home, that way she could have been there.

“They have somebody walking around with a gun, that shot my dog twice,” she said. “He left her there to die.”

Mejia’s children are scarred, and the family is devastated, maintaining that Luna was just playful, not dangerous.

“You can go around and ask anybody in that neighborhood that has seen us for the month I’ve been here, how [Luna] is,” Mejia said.

Tenants claim the maintenance worker has since been fired, but property management neither confirmed to WGCL his employment status nor its policies on staff entering units armed.

“They told me they were sorry, and they had fired him. But if he was right on killing my dog, why did they fire him? That’s what I don’t understand,” Mejia said.

Property management directed WGCL to their corporate owner, First Communities. WGCL is still awaiting a statement from the company. WGCL has also attempted to contact the maintenance worker and have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

A neighbor describes the disturbance coming from a neighbor's home, where three children were...
Neighbor said she heard 'ranting and raving' before 3 kids found dead
The national average for regular gasoline rose to about $4.32 Monday, a fraction of a penny shy...
Gas prices race back to near record highs
LIVE: Biden, Harris discuss internet discounts
'Parents want to be in control' - senator moves to rollback toddler mask mandates
Election Day in Arkansas is Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Early voting kicks off in Arkansas