Near-record heat all this week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will not be cooling down anytime soon as it will remain very hot each day this week. It will be so hot that we will be pushing for new records almost every day. Time to gear up for Summer!

This evening will be completely dry with no rain. Temperatures will be struggling to cool down. A lot of that is due to the humidity. Plus it will already be very warm, so it will take longer for those temperatures to cool down regardless. The temperature will be mid to upper 80s early on, then will cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s after sunset.

Tonight will be mostly clear for the first half, but will have clouds return by sunrise Tuesday. This will keep temperatures a bit warmer first thing in the morning. I think everyone in the ArkLaTex will cool to only the lower 70s.

With this weather pattern we are in, it will be very persistent. A ridge of high pressure will move over the ArkLaTex and much of the eastern United States. It will be trapped there with a low pressure center on either side of the high pressure. So the western half of the US will see below average temperatures with a little more rain. Meanwhile we will have above average temperatures with no rain.

Tuesday will also be very hot with dry conditions. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will remain around record territory. So highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. The record is 95 degrees. For reference, average high temperatures for early May is only the lower to mid 80s. So we are about 10-15 degrees or so above average. Stay cautious in the heat!

Wednesday and Thursday will have more of the same. Extreme heat with no chance of rain. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 90s in the afternoon with summertime-like humidity. We will once again be near record territory. Wednesday’s record is 95 with a forecast of 94, and Thursday’s record is 96 with a forecast of 96. The feels like temperature could still be up around the century mark. Even in the morning, temperatures will only cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to this humidity.

Friday, guess what! It will still be hot and dry! No major changes will take place until this weather pattern does. So until that happens we are going to be in these hot summer-like days with no rain.

Saturday will finally bring our next best chance for some rain. Right now, I only have a 30% so it’s not much anyway. I think many spots will end up with rain rain at all! It will be isolated showers in the afternoon. This little bit of rain will help to cool the temperature to the lower 90s. So it will still be hot and humid.

Sunday will go back to mostly dry weather with temperatures hanging around the lower 90s. There will be plenty of humidity and so it will likely feel hotter than what the thermometer will read. Still a nice day to spend time by the pool!

Have a great rest of the week and stay cool!

