Man found dead in back of pickup truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the back of a pickup truck on Mother’s Day (May 8).

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the approximately 60-year-old man was found around 6:15 p.m. in the back of a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue. The truck was found in an alleyway.

Police say the man had lacerations and blunt trauma to the head. His identity has not yet been determined.

At this time, there are no suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

