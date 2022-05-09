Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Lawmakers consider rolling back legislation to place 17-year-olds back in adult prisons

By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some lawmakers believe the key to reducing some crime is to reverse a Louisiana law that keeps 17-year-olds out of adult prisons.

With the spike in crime not only here at home but across the country, several lawmakers believe this proposal would help solve the problem. Others believe it will have the opposite effect. Sen. Stewart Cathy (R) wants to roll back Louisiana’s raise the age act, preventing 17-year-olds from being placed in adult prisons.

“Based on conversations with several law enforcement departments whether it be the Attorney General’s office, several DAs, sheriffs, we’ve identified that the big problem with the surge in crime has been because of the 17-year-olds,” said Sen. Cathy.

Peter Robins-Brown with Louisiana Progress opposes the idea. While acknowledging there is a crime problem, he does not believe sending teens to adult prisons is the answer.

“I think far too often we take a hammer and nail approach to violent crime issues instead of looking at the underlying issues that are causing these increases, especially among young people,” said Robins-Brown.

Sen. Cathy’s position argues that aside from crime, the juvenile detention centers are understaffed, underfunded, and overcrowded. But Robins-Brown says the adult prisons have those same issues.

“You know, you’re kind of exchanging one problem for the exact same problem on the other side,” added Robins-Brown.

“Well, I’ll tell you what we’re doing right now isn’t working and so anything that we can do that will have a positive impact I’m all for and I think this is one of those things that will have a positive impact,” Sen. Cathy continued.

Rachel Gassert with Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights argues Sen. Cathy’s bill would push the state backward.

“While Louisiana has, like every other part of the country, seen an increase in violence, there is no evidence 17-year-olds, in particular, have exhibited any increase in violence as compared to other age groups,” said Gassert.

“I mean, look, the studies that I’ve seen are the articles that I read in the paper where I’m seeing 17-year-olds continuously commit heinous crimes across the state,” Sen. Cathy added.

“What I would argue is that over-criminalization and over-penalization has kind of led to breaking apart the family structure in many cases, so what we’re talking about here is just perpetuating that cycle,” said Robins-Brown.

The bill is currently awaiting the full Senate’s approval. Should it get it this week, it will have fought half the battle before it becomes law.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

The roof of a church in Nash, Texas, collapsed May 9, 2022. No injuries were reported.
ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses
State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for...
AMBER Alert issued for two children taken from Mandeville residence; suspect armed and dangerous, police say
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set
BOOKED: Stephanie Renee Gentes, (top row, from left) 37, Christopher James Knippers, 37, and...
5 people accused of stealing copper wire, other items from 2 sawmills in Sabine Parish