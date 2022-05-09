Heat, heat, and more heat this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend even though temperatures were rising into the 90s. As we start a new week we are tracking more heat and humidity as a massive ridge of high pressure will be building over the Central US making for multiple days of 90s. On top of the toasty temperatures we are also expecting the mugginess to be elevated as well making for some oppressive afternoons, especially during the middle of the week. There are really no chances for rain until Saturday when we could see a front begin to move into the region and drop our temperatures marginally for Sunday.

We are tracking intense heat and humidity to start off the week for the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting a very toasty day ahead for the region. Temperatures this morning are already start off in the 70s and we are expecting highs in the mid-90s this afternoon. That combined with ample sunshine and elevated humidity will bring ‘feels-like’s temperatures to near the 100 degree mark. Please make sure you stay hydrated today.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are generally expecting more of the same for the region with highs that will be in the mid-90s with elevated humidity making it feel like it is around 100 degrees. On top of the toasty temperatures we are not expecting really any chances for rain over the next five days so if you have a pool the next few days will be the perfect opportunity to utilize it!

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking the potential for some scattered showers and storms for the region Saturday. This will be due to an area of low pressure well to our north that could steer a weak cold front into the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon bring some hit and miss wet weather. Our temperatures will drop slightly from the low 90s Saturday to the upper 80s potentially Sunday along with a drop in mugginess heading into next week.

In the meantime, make sure you are staying cool this week! Have a great start to your Monday!

