Early voting kicks off in Arkansas

Election Day in Arkansas is Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - “I guess to beat the rush, get in early, and get our vote in and we will have our civic duty done,” said Marion Gentry, a voter in Arkansas.

Lila and Marion Gentry were among the first to cast their ballots in the Arkansas Preferential Primary Election. Early voting for the May 24 election began Monday morning (May 9) with several state and local candidates on the ballot. Statewide early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Residents can vote early until May 23, one day before Election Day.

But for some, like Arkansas State Representative Carol Dalby, there’s no need to wait until Election Day.

“A lot of times, I’m maybe out of town on voting day, so I want to make sure I’m here and cast my ballot and get it done and it’s a great opportunity; the hours are great, the lines are not long,” Dalby said.

