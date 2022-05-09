Caddo Parish partners with NFL stars for free kids summer camp

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation is partnering with several NFL stars to offer a free summer camp for kids.

Bengals safety, Brandon Wilson, will join Caddo Parish officials in hosting the 2nd Annual Brandon Wilson Football Camp. The camp will be held Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. The non-contact camp is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 15. Participants will learns the basics of football and will have the chance to improve their skills. There is no cost for the camp; the registration deadline is Friday, May 27.

Then, NFL cornerbacks, Greedy Williams (Cleveland Browns) and Rodarius Williams (New York Giants), will help host a youth football camp on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., also at Independence Stadium. This non-contact camp is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 16. It’s also free. The deadline to register is June 23.

Greedy and Rodarius are both from the ArkLaTex. Greedy played at Calvary Baptist Academy and LSU, while Rodarius also played at Calvary Baptist and Oklahoma State.

“We are excited to have Brandon, Greedy, and Rodarius back home giving their personal time back to our Caddo Parish youth and communities. We envision this football camp to be an annual summer event,” said Caddo Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley.

Click here for more details, and to register.

