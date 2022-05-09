3 ‘severely burned’ in explosion in Webster Parish

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - Three people were seriously injured in an explosion in Cotton Valley Monday morning (May 9).

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says the explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. at Aeropres Corporation, located on Marathon Tank Road in Cotton Valley. Three people were severely burned, he says. They were airlifted to a burn center in Shreveport.

Louisiana State Police’s hazmat team has been notified. Authorities say the scene is contained and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.