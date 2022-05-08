Police arrest 3rd drive-by shooting suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The inquiry into the drive-by shooting that wounded a 7-year-old girl has led to charges being filed against a third person.

Bossier City police police arrested 19-year-old Camoria Taylor and booked him into the Bossier City Jail at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, May 8 on one count each of:

attempted first-degree murder,

aggravated criminal property damage, and,

illegal use of a weapon.

His bonds total $440,000.

“The case is ongoing but there are no further suspects believed to be involved,” police Lt. Bart Cavanaugh said.

Several people were sitting on steps near a building when the drive-by shooting occurred the afternoon of Saturday, May 7 at North Park Apartments in the 2500 block of Montgomery Lane in Bossier City.

A bullet grazed the 7-year-old in her head. She was treated at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport then released later that night.

Police initially arrested two boys ages 14 and 15 on one count each of:

attempted first-degree murder,

aggravated criminal damage to property,

illegal use of weapons, and,

illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The two teens, whose names have not been released, were booked into Ware Youth Detention Center at Coushatta. Their bonds total $485,000 each.

