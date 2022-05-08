OPSO deputy on security detail shoots alleged gunman in Gert Town; NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy working an off-duty security detail shot an alleged gunman in the Gert Town area Sunday afternoon (May 8), according to witnesses and New Orleans police.

Authorities have not identified the wounded man, nor disclosed his condition, but said he was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The deputy was working as hired security outside a restaurant in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard when she saw two men arguing across the street, according to a business owner who described the event to Fox 8 on condition of anonymity.

One of the arguing men brandished a gun, and fired a shot at the other man as both ran across the busy four-lane boulevard near Fern Street. After the gunman’s first shot missed, the deputy fired her service weapon and dropped the armed man in the middle of the street.

“She had to get involved when that man started shooting,” the business owner said.

The NOPD said it dispatched its Public Integrity Bureau’s Force Investigation Team to examine the shooting. Even though the incident occurred around noon and prompted a partial closure of Earhart Boulevard for more than an hour, the NOPD did not notify the public of the deputy-involved shooting until 2:55 p.m.

Police provided no further details except to say that “an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy is reported to have discharged her service weapon in this incident.” The NOPD said the OPSO was “cooperating with this investigation.”

Timothy David Ray, spokesman for new Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson who took office only last Monday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot a man Sunday (May 8) in the 7900 block of Earhart Boulevard in the Gert Town area, New Orleans police said. (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.