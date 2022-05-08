Getting Answers
LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorites over Florida State

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU will open their 2022 regular season as a favorite when they take on Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. The Tigers were installed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Seminoles according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The Sept. 4 game in New Orleans will mark the beginning of the Brian Kelly era.

LSU finished last season with a 6-7 record. It was Ed Orgeron’s final season as the head coach of the Tigers.

The Seminoles finished last season with a 5-7 record. The matchup with LSU will be Florida State’s second game of the season. Mike Norvell’s team opens with Duquesne the week before.

Caesars Sportsbook also released win totals for the 2022 season. They have the Tigers over/under on victories at seven.

LSU’s non-conference games this season: Florida State, Southern, New Mexico, and UAB.

The Tigers will host in SEC play: Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Alabama.

LSU will hit the road in conference play to face: Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

