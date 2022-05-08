Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Juvenile killed in two-vehicle crash on HWY 165 in Grant Parish

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 14-year-old juvenile is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 165 in Grant Parish around 8:45 p.m. on May 7, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said a truck with a total of seven juveniles had attempted to enter HWY 165 from Louisiana Highway 3130, but failed to stop at the stop sign before proceeding. As a result, their truck struck another vehicle that was northbound. The truck with the juveniles overturned and ejected two of them from the vehicle.

LSP reported that one of the juveniles was declared dead at the scene of the accident. Five of the other juveniles sustained moderate injuries. One had sustained severe injuries. The six survivors were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle and the three passengers sustained moderate injuries and were all transported to a local hospital as well.

The crash is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Dispatchers got the call at 6:30 p.m. to the crash site on JaBush Road, according to a Facebook...
11-year-old girl dead following UTV crash
Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews was set to close Jazz Fest as the Festival Stage headliner...
Jazz Fest closes with heat on stages and above them
Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'
Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'
Wiley College
Anonymous donor pays off student balances for Wiley College’s class of 2022
Wiley College class of 2022 graduates debt free
Wiley College class of 2022 graduates debt free