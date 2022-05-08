Hawkins residents elect town’s first female mayor

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - There’s only one “first” in anything … first president of the United States, the first man on the moon. Now, an East Texas town has elected its first female mayor.

The City of Hawkins’s mayoral election produced the first woman in its history to be elected mayor - Susan Hubbard. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to Hubbard Sunday.

The former city councilwoman took the mayoral election, capturing a winning majority of the vote.

Hubbard feels her common sense fiscal conservative platform is what voters responded to.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.