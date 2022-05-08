Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hawkins residents elect town’s first female mayor

KLTV's Bob Hallmark spoke to Susan Hubbard, who was elected Hawkins' first female mayor in Saturday's election.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - There’s only one “first” in anything … first president of the United States, the first man on the moon. Now, an East Texas town has elected its first female mayor.

The City of Hawkins’s mayoral election produced the first woman in its history to be elected mayor - Susan Hubbard. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to Hubbard Sunday.

The former city councilwoman took the mayoral election, capturing a winning majority of the vote.

Hubbard feels her common sense fiscal conservative platform is what voters responded to.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Hawkins residents elect town's first female mayor
Overturning of Roe v. Wade would have big impacts on ArkLaTex
ArkLaTex organizations react to leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion
Educational tax propositions pass in Caddo, Bossier parishes