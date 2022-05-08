Exercising and vitamin supplements could make a difference on your bones

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just one in two women over 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis, but there are ways to prevent bones from getting weaker.

Everyday people are using their bones, whether they realize it or not. A lot of the time, folks forget to take care of them and when someone falls it’s not always easy for them to bounce back. “If we are not taking care of our bones, if we have weak or brittle bones as in osteoporosis then we are more likely to break,” explains Baton Rouge General Physician Assistant, Angela Roy.

Roy says osteoporosis is when bones become weak or brittle, which can result in a break or fracture of a bone. It is most common in women. “So it affects both men and women, but it is more common in women. Like we said, 1 in 2 women will break a bone due to osteoporosis, in men it’s one in four to five. The reason being is menopause, essentially, when we lose that estrogen,” explains Roy. She adds that it is a silent disease, most women don not realize they have it.

There are a few ways women can prevent osteoporosis. Roy says exercising can help strengthen your bones, along with taking vitamin D or adding more calcium to your diet. “If you do have osteoporosis, it’s treatable. A lot of the medications that we have do a great job of reducing risk of fractures,” adds Roy.

Roy suggests that it’s best to talk with a doctor if extra vitamin supplements are needed. She wants to remind women to take of their bones the way they would care for their heart. “So, it’s something that can be a life altering event. You might not survive a year after that hip fracture, you may be placed in a skilled nursing facility. You’ve never done that before. You are not able to do the normal activities that you are used to do.”

So it’s best to stay ahead, whether that’s walking the neighborhood or drinking more milk, it could save you from a break.

Roy also recommends folks getting a density scan so that you can really know how weak your bones are.

