East Texas charitable organizations watching food availability closely

Source: KLTV Staff
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Is a world food shortage looming in the future?

Though the USDA says there is no food shortage problem yet, with several variables in play, market analysts say it ‘is’ a possibility.

East Texas organizations like the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and Longview Community Ministries give out a high volume of food to the needy every day. And they say there are indicators that some supply problems have begun.

“Ground beef, chicken, hams, things like that. It’s getting kind of scarce. Those donations aren’t coming in as much. And my assumption is it’s harder to find, people are using it for themselves,” says Hiway 80 Mission director Brian Livingston.

“Wal-mart is one of our pickup locations and due to their supply chain issues in produce, we’re seeing a drop in amount that they’re able to donate to us,” says Longview Community Ministries director Kristi Buckrell.

The supply chain disruption, and inflation could create a shortage.

And the Ukraine war, which the Federal Reserve commented on, could also complicate food availability.

“In addition to the effects on inflation, the invasion and related events are likely to restrain economic activity abroad, and further disrupt supply chains, creating spillovers to the U.S. economy through trade and other channels,” said Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell.

Discount grocers like Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater are foreseeing problems.

“It’s a concern for me just like any other food supplier. What’s our source and supply going to be,” said owner Martin Pessink.

Now they have to start thinking what can be done, in the event of a food supply shortage.

“Try to get produce and things from local suppliers,” Buckrell says.

“We feed 200 people a day, 3 meals a day. Shelves are getting a little light. So we’ll have to figure something out,” Livingston says.

According to the USDA, currently food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the U.S. and there are no ‘wide-spread’ disruptions reported in the supply chain.

