Community holds sickle cell anemia drive to support 6-year-old boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, May 7, the ArkLaTex community came together to support six-year-old “Braxton the Brave” at a sickle cell anemia drive.

The drive was put together by Barbara Norton and community organizations to help with Braxton’s bone marrow transplant procedure. Braxton’s mom Rachael Brooks said her son has been through so much since he was a baby.

”The sickle cell process has been overwhelming. Braxton has been hospitalized over 50 times usually once or twice a month. Usually his hospital stays range from one week to three weeks, he has had multiple ICU (intensive care unit) stays. So, it has been a process,” she said.

