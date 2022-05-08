Getting Answers
Community holds sickle cell anemia drive to support 6-year-old boy

Braxton the Brave
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, May 7, the ArkLaTex community came together to support six-year-old “Braxton the Brave” at a sickle cell anemia drive.

The drive was put together by Barbara Norton and community organizations to help with Braxton’s bone marrow transplant procedure. Braxton’s mom Rachael Brooks said her son has been through so much since he was a baby.

”The sickle cell process has been overwhelming. Braxton has been hospitalized over 50 times usually once or twice a month. Usually his hospital stays range from one week to three weeks, he has had multiple ICU (intensive care unit) stays. So, it has been a process,” she said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 to hear more about Braxton’s story.

