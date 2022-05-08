Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Anonymous donor pays off student balances for Wiley College’s class of 2022

Wiley College
Wiley College(Christian Piekos)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Wiley College’s class of 2022 graduated on Saturday, May 7. Not only did they receive their degrees, but their balances were paid off by an anonymous donor.

The students were told the surprise announcement by Wiley President and CEO Herman J. Felton. Jr. J.D., Ph.D.

Over the past years, the college has reduced tuition. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and personal circumstances, some students still have balances left over. The cleared balances were a welcome surprise for both parents and students.

“Our commitment to our students goes beyond their time while they are enrolled. We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt. We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little to no debt,” said Felton.

The estimated total balances owed by the class of 2022 was $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'
Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'
Wiley College class of 2022 graduates debt free
Wiley College class of 2022 graduates debt free
Election Results for Saturday, May 7
Election Results for Saturday, May 7
Braxton the Brave
Community holds sickle cell anemia drive to support 6-year-old boy