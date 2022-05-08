Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

1 dead, another injured in Sunday morning shooting

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - An Alexandria man is dead and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred on Mother’s Day in the city.

The Alexandria Police Department responded in reference to two subjects being shot at approximately 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lee St. and Broadway Ave.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victims were sitting in a vehicle stopped at Lee and Broadway when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. Officers located Michael Thornton, 23, of Alexandria, deceased on scene and a second victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

An Orleans Parish deputy sheriff working an off-duty detail intervened in a shooting attempt on...
OPSO deputy on security detail shoots alleged gunman in Gert Town; NOPD investigating
Dispatchers got the call at 6:30 p.m. to the crash site on JaBush Road, according to a Facebook...
11-year-old girl dead following UTV crash
Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews was set to close Jazz Fest as the Festival Stage headliner...
Jazz Fest closes with heat on stages and above them
Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'
Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'