1 dead, another injured in Sunday morning shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - An Alexandria man is dead and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred on Mother’s Day in the city.

The Alexandria Police Department responded in reference to two subjects being shot at approximately 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lee St. and Broadway Ave.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victims were sitting in a vehicle stopped at Lee and Broadway when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. Officers located Michael Thornton, 23, of Alexandria, deceased on scene and a second victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

