Sunny, warm, and humid Mother’s Day weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Mother’s Day weekend everyone! You’ll want to spoil your mothers with A/C this weekend with our warm and humid temperatures that may feel a bit more like early summer instead of late spring.

Saturday: spring cleaning day if you haven’t started thus far because outside this afternoon will be very warm. Early afternoon temps will be in the low 80s with highs in the later afternoon hours in the mid and upper 80s. Humidity stays a bit above comfortable but not too unbearable for your weekend plans. This evening is still staying warm with early evening temperatures in the 80s and then eventually 70s around 10pm.

MOTHER’S DAY: A very beautiful day for all the mothers out there. Temperatures in the morning will start off in the upper 60s. NO rain will fall on her parade as sunny skies stick around. Highs in the afternoon will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s, but it’ll feel more like the upper 90s in the afternoon due to high humidity.

With this weather pattern we are in, it will be very persistent. A ridge of high pressure will move over the ArkLaTex and much of the eastern United States. It will be trapped there with a low pressure center on either side of the high pressure. So the western half of the US will see below average temperatures with a little more rain. Meanwhile we will have above average temperatures with no rain.

Monday and Tuesday will also be very hot with dry conditions. I do not expect much if any rain either of these two days. Temperatures will remain around record territory. So highs will be in the mid 90s. For reference, average high temperatures for early May is only the lower to mid 80s. So we are about 10-15 degrees or so above average. Heat advisories could be issued through next week. Stay cautious in the heat!

The middle of the week and into the end of it pretty much stays the same. Highs will continue to warm above average in the mid to upper 90s under very sunny skies

