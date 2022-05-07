SPD searching for 22-year-old missing woman
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Savannah Hale?
Her family last heard from the 22-year-old on May 4. She’s about 5′8″ and weighs about 160 pounds. She currently has silver hair and blue eyes.
Hale drives a gray 2012 Kia Forte. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information regarding the disappearance are urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 (option #3).
