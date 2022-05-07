TEXAS (KSLA) - Saturday, May 7 is Election Day in Texas!

A few big ticket items will be on the ballot. The cities of Redwater, DeKalb and Atlanta will be electing new mayors. Several towns and cities also have municipal elections for council positions. Numerous school districts have trustee positions and bond proposals before their voters.

There are two state constitutional amendment proposals having to do with property taxes. This election also decides municipal and school board races.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

