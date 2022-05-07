Getting Answers
Saturday, May 7 is Election Day in Texas

(wtvg)
By Daffney Dawson and Sean Staggs
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXAS (KSLA) - Saturday, May 7 is Election Day in Texas!

[Click here for a full list of election results]

A few big ticket items will be on the ballot. The cities of Redwater, DeKalb and Atlanta will be electing new mayors. Several towns and cities also have municipal elections for council positions. Numerous school districts have trustee positions and bond proposals before their voters.

There are two state constitutional amendment proposals having to do with property taxes. This election also decides municipal and school board races.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

