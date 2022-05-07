LSP search for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run crash that killed bicyclist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they have identified a possible suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and crash that killed a bicyclist in East Feliciana Parish Fri., May 6.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they need the public's help searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash Friday, May 6. (Louisiana State Police)

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on LA-19 towards Ethel, then eastbound on LA-412. (Louisiana State Police)

The vehicle is described as a light silver 2007–2013 GMC Sierra with a black aftermarket ranch style front bumper and black rims. The truck was seen pulling a ten to 12-foot trailer.

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on LA-19 towards Ethel, then eastbound on LA-412. (Louisiana State Police)

Troopers report the truck was last seen going northbound on LA-19 towards Ethel, then eastbound on LA-412.

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on LA-19 towards Ethel, then eastbound on LA-412. (Louisiana State Police)

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on LA 19 (Zachary-Slaughter Hwy) Friday.

Michael John Moredock, 46, of Shreveport died in the crash, according to LSP.

Moredock was riding a bicycle on LA 19 near the East Feliciana Parish line. The area was dark and had no streetlights, authorities added.

The man was hit from behind as he was riding on the right side of the road. The impact ejected Moredock from the bicycle.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle involved in the crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225-754-8500).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.