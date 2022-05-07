Getting Answers
‘Goosebumps’ author R.L. Stine headlines 2022 Annual Children’s Book Festival

By Jade Myers
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreve Memorial Library held their 2022 Annual Children’s Book Festival at LSU Shreveport on Saturday, May 7.

Renowned Goosebumps author R.L. Stine headlined the festival and held a book signing. There were also costumed characters, interactive games and activities for kids. Organizers said they’re happy the festival is back after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We started this festival I believe in 2017 and we had two good years of it and then the pandemic came and we weren’t able to do it for the next two years. So, we’re so excited to bring it back in 2022 and we have R.L. Stine here as our headline author and it’s just been a great turnout so far and a beautiful day for the festival,” said Samantha Bonnett, marketing and developing manager for the library.

