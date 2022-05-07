East Texas game wardens warn lake, waterway visitors of heat dangers

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The heat is on! As we move into the late spring and early summer months, game wardens on East Texas waterways are already warning about heat danger.

It is only the first week of May, and East Texans have already begun to frequent lakes and beaches, and temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s.

“The kids are getting out of school right now, and more and more folks out on lake Gladewater today,” said Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long. “We’re going to have a big crowd, or we’re expecting one.”

Wanting to avoid summer tragedies, game wardens are stressing recreational safety in all areas.

“Take a swimming class for the kiddos, a boater safety class. Wear a life jacket,” Long said.

When temperatures get above 90 and the heat index is about 100, dehydration and sun damage can happen quickly, and many are already aware of the coming heat.

“I brought water. Food, tanning oil, and sunscreen,” said one lake visitor.

“One of the things we’re training on today is water safety and boating safety. Hydrating and sun screening. Avoid alcohol,” Long said.

Alcohol can contribute to dehydration.

“Alcohol metabolically, it steals water from the body. It’s not a form of hydration,” another game warden said.

Game wardens have seen it happen many times before with visitors who thought they were doing enough to protect themselves.

Heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even heat stroke.

“Heat exhaustion. We see it. Sunscreen, drink lots of water, Gatorade , etc. Just be smart,” Todd said.

According to the CDC, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States.

Dermatologists recommend using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

