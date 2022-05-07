Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Assumption Parish deputy fired, arrested on sex crime charges involving teenager

Austin Joseph Isibor, 23
Austin Joseph Isibor, 23(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and is facing several sex crime charges.

According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, Austin Joseph Isibor, 23, of Napoleonville, was arrested on felony charges after a complaint filed by a teenager’s father.

Isibor was an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputy at the time of his arrest, where he worked since Feb. 2022.

Sheriff Falcon says Isibor has been terminated.

On May 6, detectives responded to a complaint, which stated that the victim engaged in sexual activity with Joseph at his home.

The investigation later revealed Isibor allegedly engaged in similar activity with the same girl in Dec. 2021 at his home.

After detectives obtained arrest warrants, Isibor was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on two counts Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Sex Offense-Registration Required).

Deputies report Isibor remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

“We hold our employees to the highest of legal standards and no person is above the law when such incidents occur,” Sheriff Falcon said

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

Dispatchers got the call at 6:30 p.m. to the crash site on JaBush Road, according to a Facebook...
11-year-old girl dead following UTV crash
Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews was set to close Jazz Fest as the Festival Stage headliner...
Jazz Fest closes with heat on stages and above them
Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'
Community comes together to support 'Braxton the Brave'
Wiley College
Anonymous donor pays off student balances for Wiley College’s class of 2022
Election Results for Saturday, May 7
Election Results for Saturday, May 7