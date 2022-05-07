Getting Answers
7-year-old reportedly grazed in drive-by shooting

Bossier police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Saturday, May 7.
Bossier police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Saturday, May 7.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the afternoon of Saturday, May 7.

The incident occurred at North Park Apartments on Montgomery Street.

According to Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, several people were sitting on steps near a building when someone started shooting. A 7-year-old was reportedly grazed on the head by a bullet. The child was transported to Ochsner’s for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The incident remains under investigation.

