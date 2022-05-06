Getting Answers
TSA catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on at DC airport

A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - Security officials in Washington, D.C., said a man was stopped at Reagan National Airport for trying to carry on 23 weapons.

The Transportation Security Administration reports agents detected the stash of weapons at a security checkpoint on Wednesday.

Agents reported they pulled out nine disposable scalpels, eight folding locking-blade knives, three martial arts throwing knives, a dagger, a switchblade and a pair of brass knuckles.

Officials said police issued the man a citation.

The TSA said the weapons would have been fine if they were in a checked bag.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

