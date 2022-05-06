Getting Answers
Teen arrested in violent robbery in Mount Pleasant

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KSLA) - A 17-year-old is facing charges after a reported violent armed robbery.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says on Thursday, May 5 around 5:30 p.m., dispatchers got reports of a robbery involving a firearm at the Vapor Maven in the 1000 block of S Jefferson Avenue. Reports from citizens claimed a male assaulted a female employee and stole cash from the store.

Officers responded and found a male matching the description given by witnesses. Police say the male ran from officers into a nearby neighborhood, where he then reportedly broke into a house, threatened the homeowner at gunpoint, demanded the keys to their car, and stole a pickup truck. The male then reportedly fled from officers in the stolen truck.

Officers chased the male through the city for about 10 minutes before the chase ended just off the 271 Loop. Police say the male then surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Ivan Espinoza-Montes, 17. He was booked into the Titus County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, theft of a firearm, and other charges.

